It’s been a busy month of fundraising for the Ultra-Sound Breast Scanner Appeal at the Countess of Chester Hospital which has been boosted by £50,000.

Breast Cancer Awareness month started with a special lunch at a prestigious venue, made possible by sponsors Elegant Resorts, Slater and Gordon Lawyers and Bella the Prosecco Van.

The ladies were inspired by guest speaker Rachel Clacher, managing director of call answering service Moneypenny based in Wrexham.

The attendees had the chance to enter a prize draw for a four night stay in Tenerife courtesy of Elegant Resorts and take part in a raffle with prizes donated from local businesses such as Chester Racecourse, Storyhouse and The Contemporary Gallery on Watergate Street.

Events co-ordinator for sponsors Slater and Gordon in Chester, Louise Purcell, said: “We were very proud to support the ladies’ lunch for the ultrasound breast scanner appeal particularly since one of our own team had been very recently diagnosed with breast cancer at only 30 years of age, highlighting just how important the need for the ultrasound breast scanner is.”

Elizabeth Judson, head of employment at Joliffe & Co LLP Chester, who have selected the Ultra-Sound Breast Scanner Appeal as their Charity of the Year, was also in attendance.

Elizabeth said: “Joliffe’s and guests were delighted to attend the Countess Charity Ladies Lunch which everyone thoroughly enjoyed at the same time as raising further funds for this great cause.”

Sarah Cheers from Backford, a patient at the Countess, presented a cheque for £8,570 which was raised at a Walk with Sarah sponsored walk.

She said: “I am delighted with the amount raised and would like to thank all my friends and my very special mum who organised the walk for me.”

A friend of Sarah’s, Sarah Gill, held an afternoon tea event at Mollington Village Hall along with a floral demonstration. During the event Linda Mitchel, manager of the Breast Care Unit at the Countess, spoke about the importance of regular breast checking. The event raised £1,160.

The annual Walk for Wards sponsored walk around the Countess Country Park took place on October 8 and raised more than £8,000.

A regular supporter of the breast care unit, Jo Norbury, raised £1,400 from a fancy dress party celebrating the decades of the 80s, 90s and now.

£34,000 has been generously donated by grant making trusts and foundations towards the appeal. Funds have come from long standing hospital supporters - the Ursula Keyes Trust and Rylance and Smith Charitable Trust, The Oakdale Trust and The Pink Ribbon Foundation.

Head of fundraising at the Countess, Lesley Woodhead, said: “We are very grateful to these funders for their support. Such donations help to make a big difference to our appeal and bring us significantly closer to target.”

Forthcoming events to raise money for the scanner appeal include a ladies afternoon tea at Chester Town Hall on November 30 organised by Nat West Bank and includes shopping, fizz and afternoon tea – tickets are £30.

A floral demonstration, shopping and afternoon tea are also taking place at Willington Hall Hotel on December 13 between 10am and 3pm. Tickets are £25 and available from the fundraising office.