A boss at the Countess of Chester Hospital says its medics have reported a rise in the number of trampoline-related injuries.

The revelation comes after 'a number of incidents' at Flip Out Chester last Wednesday (February 1), one of which saw Ellesmere Port student George Magraw fracture his spine as he jumped from a four metre-high platform into a foam pit.

Cheshire West and Chester Council is investigating the trampoline park, which has voluntarily closed the Jump Tower where 21-year-old George sustained his injury.

Now the Countess of Chester says it is working with trampoline arenas in the area to share details about the injuries they have treated.

Lorraine Burnett, director of operations at The Countess of Chester NHS Foundation Trust, told The Chronicle: “In recent weeks, we have seen an increase in patients arriving in our Accident and Emergency Department reporting injuries from trampoline activities.

“Our clinicians have met with local trampoline facilities, to develop a link and share information about the types of injuries we are seeing.

“We are grateful to our emergency department and orthopaedic specialists for taking time out of their already pressurised schedules to support this work.”

Flip Out Chester says it has 'an excellent safety record' and is trying to establish how George sustained his injury via an internal investigation.

In a statement released on Friday, a spokesperson for the facility said: "Safety is our number one priority and we strive to ensure that everyone who visits can enjoy all of the activities in a safe environment."