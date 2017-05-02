Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A hospital has received a donation from a company’s charitable trust for its neonatal unit.

The grant of £6,000 has been donated to the neonatal unit at the Countess of Chester Hospital by Thomas Cook Children’s Charity.

It has been used to purchase two special baby beds for the benefit of sick, premature and vulnerable babies being treated on the neonatal unit.

Emma and Paul Swarbrick of Chester kindly brought the funding opportunity to the attention of the hospital charity following a holiday they experienced with Thomas Cook.

Paul Swarbrick said: “We learnt about the possibility of getting some funds for the hospital on the plane coming home from our holiday. We were very pleased to be able to support the application that was made to Thomas Cook Children’s Charity and even more delighted when we heard the application had been successful.

“We had to call on the neonatal services at the hospital when our daughter was born and we are very pleased to support the great work of the unit in whatever way we can.”

Trust fundraiser for the Countess charity Ngozi Ikoku said: “We were thrilled to receive this grant. We are very privileged to receive such great backing from the local community in our fundraising efforts and we cannot thank Emma and Paul Swarbrick enough for their consistent support.“

Deputy manager of the neonatal unit Yvonne Griffiths said: “The Kanmed beds are an invaluable addition to our unit and we are most grateful to Thomas Cook Children’s Charity for providing the funds to be able to purchase two.

“In time we would like to replace all the cots with these ones. In addition to the nursing and clinical benefits that the beds provide, they also make a huge difference to the experience of baby and parent at what is a most difficult time for both.”

The hospital charity raises funds to enhance and improve the patient experience at the hospital, focussing on areas not covered or fully supported by central NHS funds.

They are currently fundraising for a twin cot for the Cestrian Ward, with a target of £3,140 to reach, to help improve the health and wellbeing of twins and continue what they have experienced being together in the womb.

If you would like to donate to one of these appeals please email ngozi.ikoku@nhs.net or call 01244 366240.