The neonatal unit at the Countess of Chester Hospital has expressed its thanks to the Emily Ffion Trust for its latest donation of funds to purchase vital equipment.

The second large donation made to The Countess has helped fund a video laryngoscope.

Last year, funds were provided to purchase three Optiflow machines for the children’s unit.

Optiflow machines enable babies and children with lower respiratory tract infections, such as bronchiolitis and pneumonia, to be treated with pressurised warmed humidified oxygen and still be able to have contact and cuddles with carers and parents.

The trust’s latest donation of a video laryngoscope will make it much easier for doctors to place breathing tubes into the windpipes of sick babies with respiratory problems.

The baby’s airway is seen on a screen making tube placement safer and faster compared to the traditional methods for tube placement. This is used in the rare but very dangerous situations when paediatric and anaesthetic doctors cannot easily pass a tube into the lower airway of a baby or child in order to take over their breathing on a ventilator.

As well as making this life-saving task easier and quicker, the video laryngoscope also allows the training of doctors in the important skill safely and effectively.

Angie Lopez, community fundraiser, said: “Thank you Emily Ffion Trust – you are all amazing!”