Zodeq, Chester’s first invoice finance company, has announced its chosen Charity of the Year for 2017/18 is the Countess Charity.

The Countess of Chester is one of the UK’s 300 registered charities associated with the NHS.

The charity funds the improvement of patient care by providing grants which support projects and care not covered by government funding.

The Countess of Chester Hospital’s fundraising efforts and others like it around the country contribute an estimated £400 million towards patient care each year.

Kicking off the year, Zodeq recently got involved in the Countess of Chester’s annual charity duck race.

The event should have seen Zodeq’s very own rubber duck racing along the River Dee but unfortunately high water levels meant the corporate ducks were unable to race although the decorated ducks were on display for the crowds to admire.

Zodeq have also purchased a table at the sportsman’s dinner on December 8 and will be involved in launching the Memory Lane project for the elderly at the Mollington Banastre on September 26.

As well as this, the team will be taking part in a number of charity events throughout the year to raise money for the Countess of Chester. The funds raised will be presented to the charity with a cheque presentation in 2018.

Managing director at Zodeq, Paul Cooney, said: “We are very proud to be supporting this fantastic charity which carries out wonderful work within the local community.”