Around 200 people planted 2,000 tree saplings at the Countess of Chester Country Park to create a woodland that will benefit both wildlife and Chester residents

Volunteers planted native broadleaf trees on the park, to the rear of the city hospital, including English oak, beech, silver birch, hornbeam, downy birch, and alder.

The event was supported by Cheshire West and Chester Council, The Conservation Volunteers (TCV), the Friends of the Countess of Chester Country Park, the Land Trust and The Mersey Forest.

More planting events will be held on the site with local schools and Green Gym volunteers in the coming weeks.

Upton ward member Cllr Matt Bryan, who is a member of The Mersey Forest steering group, used his member’s budget to support the project.

He commented: “It was a great turn out – well done to all involved!”

And organisers say residents used the occasion to speak out about the importance of trees and woodlands, adding their voices to the call for a new Charter for Trees, Woods and People.

The new Charter – backed by 60 organisations and led by the Woodland Trust – aims to highlight the value of trees at a time when many are under threat from development, climate change and pests.

If you love the Countess of Chester Country Park and would like to be involved in its future, the next meeting of the Friends of Countess of Chester Country Park will be at The Little Owl on Tuesday, March 7, at 7pm.

There are regular events and activities at the park, including Green Gym on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 10am, health, buggy and Nordic walks throughout the week, and Chester park run every Saturday at 9am.

For more information see the Nature4Health website: www.nature4health.org.uk/