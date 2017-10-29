Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire West and Chester Council has been awarded funding of more than £2m for a highways scheme in Northwich.

A total of £2.09m funding has been awarded to create a new left turn slip road and wider junction approaches on the A556 Gadbrook Business Park junction in Northwich, which will reduce traffic delays during peak time periods.

The money is the result of a successful bid by the Council to the Department for Transport’s National Productivity Investment Fund (NPIF).

Seventy-six projects from across the country have been awarded funding for schemes which address key local traffic ‘pinch points’.

The Council’s Cabinet Member for Environment, Councillor Karen Shore said: “I’m delighted our funding bid has been successful. The £2.990m scheme will bring significant congestion relief and productivity benefits to the Gadbrook Park junction in Northwich, creating over 6,000 jobs by 2020.”

It is planned that a contractor will be appointed and construction will begin late in 2018 with the scheme completed around September 2019.

The total scheme cost is £2.99m, with the Council funding the remainder of the investment required.