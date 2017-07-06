Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A move to help improve housing standards across private rented homes has been backed by a senior Ellesmere Port councillor.

It involves the launch of a new and improved landlord accreditation scheme. The original approach was first set up in 2010 aiming to improve housing standards across Cheshire West, Cheshire East and Warrington.

The intention was to ensure that landlords and letting agents became part of an initiative which recognised good landlords and letting agents from bad ones.

Now the arrangement has been reviewed as part of a consultation with landlords and letting agents.

Ellesmere Port St Paul’s ward councillor Angela Claydon (Lab), the borough’s cabinet member for housing, explained: “We are keen to work with the private rented sector to improve housing standards.

“We have listened to what landlords want from the scheme. They told us the scheme needed to be brought up to date to allow letting agents to become accredited and there also needed to be more benefits available to those landlords and letting agents that joined the scheme.

“The scheme identifies landlords and letting agents who provide good housing management and property standards by giving them a market advantage over the non-accredited landlords.”

Cllr Claydon points out the accreditation scheme is free and is easy to join.

Once accredited landlords and letting agents are able to access a range of benefits including discounted repair and maintenance services, reduced HMO fees, free ongoing advice and support, access to landlord training and events and free advertising of vacant properties.

The council says all landlords and letting agents who are part of the arrangement will have demonstrated they will provide tenants with a good quality home which is well managed.

Tenants and prospective tenants are being urged to ask their landlord or letting agent if they are accredited. Prospective tenants should look out for the scheme’s logo before they sign any tenancy agreement with a landlord or letting agent it is suggested.

Landlords or letting agent wishing to join the scheme and who require further information can email housingstandards@cheshirewestandchester.gov.uk or telephone 0300 123 7038.