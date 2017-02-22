Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Has your dog got star quality?

If your pet pooch is the canine equivalent of Brad Pitt or Scarlett Johansson, then they could win a place in the spotlight in the romantic opera La Boheme, coming to Liverpool Empire on Friday, March 24 2017.

Award-winning opera director and producer Ellen Kent said: “People say never work with children or animals but I love to do both. The first time was 20 years ago when my pet cat Holly Go-Lightly was in one of my productions and was an instant hit. Since then we’ve had horses, dogs, goldfish and even a golden eagle with a 6ft wingspan on stage.

“Many years ago when we last did La Boheme and asked local people to volunteer their pets it was a huge success. We even used a rescue dog once and found him dozens of new owners! We’re a nation of animal lovers after all. I’m sure there is plenty of doggie talent out there.”

Your pet needs to be well behaved and small – and as its owner, you will need to be prepared to go onstage in costume to look after him or her.

To audition your dog, send a photograph to Jules Bath on her email: jules@ellenkent.co.uk.

Please include your contact number and address as well as the breed, height, weight, age and name of your dog.

If you are successful, you will be contacted several weeks before the performance.

The set reflects the Bohemian art of the period and will include a brass band, snow effects and Musetta’s dog will make an entrance.

Puccini’s masterpiece, La Boheme, is based on Henri Murger’s novel Scenes de la vie de boheme.

Set in Paris, it focuses on the love between seamstress Mimi and poet Rodolfo.

This classic tale of Parisian love and loss features many famous arias including ‘Your Tiny Hand is Frozen’, ‘They Call Me Mimi’ and ‘Musetta’s Waltz’.

Sung in Italian with English surtitles.