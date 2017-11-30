Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Families of all different types from the North West are being sought to star in a new TV commercial.

Frozen food company McCain want multi-generational families from all walks of life to be the stars of their latest ad campaign, including children and families with disabilities, an elderly couple, a single dad family, a large Asian family, a same sex couple with a baby, young adult friends who are 'like' family, families with pets and mixed race families.

North West-based Martin Gibbons Casting Agency who are recruiting on behalf of McCain are not looking for actors or models but are also on the hunt for a variety of different homes, not just flats and houses but small cottages, farms and house boats too.

A spokesperson has described the campaign as celebrating real families and all their glorious imperfections.

The work will be fully paid and the shoot is to take place in January 2018.

To apply, email victoriagecasting@gmail.com with some information about your family, including a picture.