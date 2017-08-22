Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Teenagers across Cheshire West and Chester will pick up their GCSE results on Thursday (August 24) but how would you get on if you sat the exams today?

This quiz contains 14 real questions taken from past papers by education charity AQA, who set and mark the papers for certain GCSE and A-level subjects.

Every year there is talk of exams getting easier but now you can see for yourself what it's really like for the nation's teens. Do you have what it takes to get an A*, or would you be facing re-sits if this was the real deal?

Take the test, then challenge others to take part by sharing your score on Facebook and Twitter.