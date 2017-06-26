These pictures show what Manchester Airport looked like in the 80s

When these pictures were taken 30 years ago, Margaret Thatcher ran the country, perms were all the rage and VHS video recorders were an expensive luxury.

And perhaps most unbelievably - holiday-makers were actually allowed to smoke on the plane.

(Photo: Shirley Baker)

These images depict Manchester Airport - formerly Ringway - in a bygone era which Salford photographer Shirley Baker encapsulated when she spent a day at the airport in 1987 capturing the experiences of travellers.

(Photo: Shirley Baker)

Her pictures will go on display in Manchester Central Library this October, and curators want people to help them choose which images are included in the new exhibition, reports our sister paper The Manchester Evening News

(Photo: Shirley Baker)

They would also like to hear from anyone who spots themselves in the photographs to hear their stories of travelling through the airport back in the 1980s.

(Photo: Shirley Baker)

The special exhibition will mark 30 years since the photos were taken, as the airport embarks on its £1bn investment programme that will ‘transform the passenger experience’.

(Photo: Shirley Baker)

The images give a fascinating insight into how different going on your jollies was in the 1980s.

(Photo: Shirley Baker)

One picture shows the huge chandeliers that used to hang at the airport, while another fun image shows a gent enjoying a pint of bitter in the departure lounge as teenagers are killing a little time playing in an arcade.

(Photo: Shirley Baker)

People can be seen talking on payphones - which have since gone - and a woman picking out scotch in duty free marked up as £6.50 for a litre bottle back then.

(Photo: Shirley Baker)

And in the days before iPads or computer games, youngsters had to amuse themselves by playing Monopoly as they waited for their plane to arrive.

(Photo: Shirley Baker)

So how was flying in the 1980s different?

Well, firstly, you could SMOKE! It's hard to believe now, but there was a smoking section on board. Of course, there was also a non-smoking section, but that didn’t stop a toxic cloud drifting through the cabin.

(Photo: Shirley Baker)

Music could only be played through in-flight radio or your walkman, so prepping an-flight mix tape was the norm - or else you’d be stuck with whatever your airline of choice chose.

(Photo: Shirley Baker)

Booking a holiday was a whole different ball game in the 1980s because there was, after all, no internet. This was a time you had to CALL an airline or go to their office or travel agent.

(Photo: Shirley Baker)

Arriving at the airport just 20 minutes before your flight was the norm in 1987, and security was a lot more relaxed. There was no see-through plastic bags for liquids, no scanners, and shoes stayed firmly on your feet.

(Photo: Shirley Baker)

Meeting travel companions meanwhile was a military operation as there were no mobile phones, so you needed to be where you said you’d be at the right time - or risk losing each other forever...or getting a call-out on the airport’s intercom.

(Photo: Shirley Baker)

Nowadays, strict security protocol means you can't be reunited with your loved ones the second you step off the plane anymore - unlike in the 80s.

(Photo: Shirley Baker)

And back then you had to put up with just one movie during your flight - as opposed to the large selection we have today.

(Photo: Shirley Baker)

(Photo: Shirley Baker)

The exhibition will run from October 5 at Manchester Central Library. Opening times, Monday to Thursday are 9am to 8pm and 9am to 5pm Friday and Saturday.