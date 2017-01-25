Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Are you fit enough to be a police officer?

Latest alternatives to the force's classic ‘bleep test’ have been designed by a University of Chester professor.

The Chester Treadmill Police Walk Test (CTPWT) requires officers to walk at a ‘brisk pace’ on a treadmill for 10 minutes, with the gradient cranked up every two minutes.

The tougher Chester Treadmill Police Run Test (CTPRT), for armed response and firearms officers, is the same routine running at 10.4km an hour.

Think you could handle that in the gym?

UoC Emeritus Professor Kevin Sykes’s trials have now been endorsed by the College of Policing covering all forces in England and Wales.

He said: “It is pleasing and gratifying the hard work we have undertaken with the support of various constabularies and the Police Federation is now coming to fruition.

“I am delighted we have been able to design a test to ensure police officers continue to meet, or exceed, the necessary fitness standards required.”

Both CTPWT or CTPRT will be offered as an alternative for those officers deemed medically unsuited to the twists, turns, stops and starts of the bleep test.

Prof Sykes had previously designed the Chester Step and Treadmill Tests for the UK Fire Service.

National lead for fitness testing Assistant Chief Constable Jo Shiner said it was important for officers ‘to be fit and able to protect the public in the face of danger’.

Cheshire Constabulary Chief Constable Simon Byrne said: “Officers have sought an alternative fitness test for some time.

“Having experienced it myself I am certain that it helps officers demonstrate appropriate levels of fitness for the demanding work we ask them to do.”

