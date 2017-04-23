Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Almost a decade after closing its doors nationwide, high street retailer Woolworths could be set to make a comeback.

The store, famous for its pick and mix sweets and music selection had a strong presence in Chester for decades before entering administration in 2008 amid the global economic downturn.

Some 27,000 staff were left out of work as the brand disappeared from British high streets, much to the disappointment of millions of customers who had grown up with it.

But we could soon see it back on our streets, as former brand director Tony Page revealed he has approached brand owner Shop Direct to buy the name back.

Our sister paper The Grimsby Telegraph reports that Page plans to open stores "in the heart of the community', telling The Daily Star: "I am still emotionally attached to it. I still think it has got a role in the future.

"I have contacted Shop Direct and said 'you're not using the brand anymore, would you consider giving it to someone who would?'"

"They have taken the website down, so I'm curious now as to what might happen next because I still think the brand has got some propriety in spite of what happened in the past.

"I feel as though if the brand name was available it would still be a possibility to bring it back (to our high streets)."

Back in the 1970s, Woolworths was initially located on Eastgate Street on the site currently occupied by New Look, before later moving to Foregate Street. When it closed nine years ago, Primark opened in its place soon afterwards.



