A breeding family from Cotebrook are celebrating after taking home the two most prestigious awards at the National Shire Horse Show - the largest gathering of shire horses in the world.

Cotebrook Loch Anna, owned by Alistair King of Cotebrook Shire Horse Centre , was crowned Supreme Female Champion for the second year running, while Snelson Gatsby, owned by Alistair’s son Matthew King of ShiresandClyesdales.com, was crowned Supreme Stallion Champion at the event.

The awards didn’t stop there as the family also took home the prize for Junior Gelding Champion and reserve overall Gelding Champion awarded to the two-year-old Cotebrook Ben Alder, while Anna’s full sister Cotebrook Loch Loyal was second in a strong class of 16 yearling fillies.

Throughout the weekend tributes were paid to Super Premium Shire Stallion Moorfield Edward who stood at stud at Cotebrook for seven years and died at the age of 24 shortly after last year’s show.

Many of the horses in the show were related to Edward and the four horses put forward for the Gelding Championship were made up exclusively of Edward’s sons or grandsons.

Janet King of Cotebrook Shire Horse Centre said: “These successes are a result of the hard work Alistair and Matthew put into breeding these magnificent horses.

“It also means so much to Alistair with Anna, Loyal and Ben Alder all being sired by Edward, meaning his legacy truly lives on.”

You can get up close to all the horses at the centre based just outside Tarporley in the heart of the Cheshire countryside.

The shire stud farm incorporates 50 acres of beautiful country park where visitors can enjoy an abundance of wildlife from badgers and owls to Scottish wildcats, otters and red deer.

All animals at the centre are available for adoption, with around 500 visitors now supporting the scheme.

For more information visit www.cotebrookshirehorses.co.uk .