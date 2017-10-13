Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Coronation Street actor Richard Hawley teamed up with a Hartford man to unite against dementia along with 2,500 people at Alzheimer’s Society’s Cheshire Memory Walk at Cholmondeley Castle gardens.

Alzheimer’s Society is close to Richard’s heart as his father died with the condition.

The actor - who also appeared in the classic rom com Love Actually - said: “I felt incredibly proud to start Alzheimer’s Society’s Cheshire Memory walk alongside so many others with a common goal of uniting against dementia.

“I have been involved with Alzheimer’s Society’s Memory Walks for the last couple of years now after my father died with dementia. The atmosphere of these walks is immense.

“It’s so inspiring to see thousands of people, including families and friends, walking together to unite against dementia. It’s was a real privilege to support the Cheshire Memory Walk this year.”

Barry Monks, aged 75, was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in July this year after having memory issues for the last 18 months. He was walking with his wife Sandra to raise money and awareness for others in the same situation as himself.

Barry’s wife Sandra said: “We feel very proud to have joined Richard to cut the ribbon to start everyone on their way today. It was amazing to see thousands of people joining us to unite against dementia and raise funds for Alzheimer’s Society which will go towards helping find a cure, support people affected and campaign for the rights of people like Barry with Alzheimer’s.”

Alzheimer’s Society operations manager in Cheshire, Jo Hawkins, said: “Dementia is set to be the 21st century’s biggest killer. People from across Cheshire stepped out in fantastic numbers to improve the lives of people living with the condition.

“Every pound raised will help Alzheimer’s Society provide information and support, improve care, fund research and create lasting change for people affected by dementia. We are committed to spending at least £150 million over the next decade on research to improve care for people today and find a cure for tomorrow.

“I would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who has helped make this year’s Cheshire Memory Walk among the biggest and best in the country.”

Alzheimer’s Society’s first Liverpool night-time Memory Walk will be taking place on Saturday, October 14. Anyone can sign up or find out more details at memorywalk.org.uk.