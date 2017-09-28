Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A young actress from Chester is up for a prestigious soap award after making a big impression in her new role on Coronation Street.

Queen's School pupil Matilda Freeman, who plays adopted youngster Summer Spellman on the cobbles, has only been on the show since June but has already managed to bag a nomination for Best Young Actor at the 2017 Inside Soap Awards.

The 13-year-old from Mickle Trafford has made a stir as the ward of vicar Billy Mayhew and Todd Grimshaw since her arrival, and with some shocking storylines coming up for Summer, we’re going to be seeing much more of her in the future.

Matilda’s other work includes starring alongside former Bros singer-turned-actor Luke Goss in sci-fi feature film The Last Boy, due for release next year, as well as appearances in Doctors and Lifeline.

She previously said: “I love acting and I have been really lucky to have had such fantastic parts, being so young. I love how you can just lose yourself in another character for a while.”

The Queen’s School headmistress Sarah Clark said: “We have known for some time that Matilda had a star quality and her new role in Coronation Street is nothing more than she deserves.

“She is a talented, dedicated and hard-working actor who I am sure will make a success of whatever she puts her mind to.”

The Inside Soap Awards are judged by the public and voting closes at 5pm on Monday October 2.