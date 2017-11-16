Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Villagers fear plans for two large poultry sheds at a Cheshire farm will be on ‘an industrial scale’ in an area of beautiful countryside.

An action group has been formed to oppose the planning application by DJ Huxley Farms at Mulsford Farm, Sarn, near Malpas, for an ‘intensive poultry installation’ where chickens would be reared for meat production.

In a statement, the group said residents in Threapwood, Sarn, Tallarn Green and Worthenbury were concerned about the proposal which aims to complement the farm’s existing arable enterprise run by directors David Huxley and his sons Robin and James.

The statement continued: “The two vast sheds, which will each stand 108m long, will house upwards of 100,000 birds and along with the enormous feed bins will be seen from miles around.

“The site situated adjacent to the pretty Wyche Brook is actually a designated ‘special landscape area’ where priority is understood to be given to conservation and enhancement of the landscape and there is much distress that the vegetation and wildlife including otters, owls, newts and kingfishers will be destroyed and displaced.

“There is also real concern at the prospect of possible pollution of the brook where National Resource Wales recently invested £150,000 in a fish ladder to encourage fish breeding.”

The action group said residents were particularly worried about the ‘unsuitability’ of the rural lanes for the HGVs that will serve the farm together with the impact of ‘noise and light pollution from the factory’.

In conclusion, the statement added: “There is no denying the increasing development of intensive agricultural business on an industrial scale, particularly post Brexit. However, there is strong feeling that the location of these large industrial processes should be confined to designated development sites rather than hitherto unspoilt countryside of a sensitive environmental nature.”

Threapwood resident Robin Blackham said: “It will affect the local community’s health and well-being through odour, flies and the massive increase of vehicles caused by the six-week cycle of hundreds of tons of manure being taken off site, HGV vehicles moving 100,000 birds in and out in a six week turn around, thousands of tons of animal feed, loading and unloading using fork lifts and loaders with flashing lights and beepers at 4am in the morning.”

He added: "The site is surrounded by a number of public footpaths in close proximity from where the scale of the buildings would be clearly seen in what is, presently relatively unspoilt countryside (apart from the single grainstore), the adequacy of the access and the local highway network to accommodate the traffic that will be generated by such a large development.”

The application has been lodged with Wrexham County Borough Council with a decision awaited.

A document supporting the plans states: “The council wishes to sustain an efficient and viable farming economy and is aware of the need for continuing investment in modern farm buildings. Farm businesses need to change and grow in response to market forces and legislation if they are to survive.

“This building design has been researched by DJ Huxley Farms and they are confident that the building will be an asset to the farm business.”

It adds: “The proposed landscaping plan for the poultry site is designed to provide biodiversity benefits to the operational site whilst creating an attractive setting, softening the appearance and obscuring the proposed buildings from view.”

There would be a new access onto the Mulsford Lane with ‘a minimal amount of additional vehicular movements’ on the surrounding highway network.

An ecological assessment accepted the potential impact on nearby water courses and wildlife in the construction and operational phases with mitigation required to protect birds, bats, otters, fish and great crested newts plus ‘rigorous precautions’ to prevent construction ‘run-off’, site drainage and waste management.

Richard Corbett, who is acting as agent, defended the chicken farm application.

He told The Chronicle: “The birds’ care is regulated under the Red Tractor Accreditation, which is the largest food standards scheme in the UK, and covers the following areas: animal welfare, food safety, traceability and environmental protection. These units are controlled by Natural Resources Wales and their environmental permit regime. The development is not allowed to create noise problems, odour problems etc for residents.”

He added: ”The demand for these units comes from the general population for chicken meat at a price they can afford. This is how chicken meat is produced in the UK.”