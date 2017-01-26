Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dozens of construction workers took to City Road in Chester to stage a peaceful protest this morning (January 26).

The 40-strong group of demonstrators waved flags and placards and handed out leaflets outside the city centre office of engineering consultancy firm Black & Veatch.

The protesters are lobbying the global company to utilise the National Agreement for the Engineering Construction Industry (NAECI) and its Category One rates of pay on an energy project at Ince Marshes.

Black & Veatch is part of a joint venture company called MBV which will deliver the bio-mass plant Protos, formerly called Ince Resource Recovery Park.

Officers from Cheshire police attended both the City Road and Ince protests and confirmed there were no reported incidents.

One of the protesters, who did not wish to be named, told The Chronicle: “We are protesting to use NAECI.

“The plant on Ince Marshes is the only company on Oil Sites Road within the engineering construction industry that is not using the Category One rates of pay which is outlined in the national agreement.

“The NAECI is a widely used agreement, it’s not as if it’s a new thing, and it’s not all one-sided – there are things in it that are beneficial for the employer too.”

The member-led action comprised members of trade unions Unite and GMB.

Demonstrations have been held several times since last summer.

This morning's took place at the same time outside Protos on Pool Lane and outside the Salford offices of another firm involved called MWH Treatment Ltd.

Neil Dawson, who travelled from Hull for the protest, added: “We feel as though we’re being under-valued.

“We have had this national agreement for the past 30 years which has provided good safety standards and the workers have been happy.

“It sets a good benchmark in the industry and we are fighting to preserve it.

“They should be paying the correct rates of pay.

“We’re reasonable people and we are having civilised protests.”

Dispute

But a spokesman for Black & Veatch said they were in ‘ongoing collaborative dialogue’ with the unions in relation to Protos.

He revealed, however, that MBV engaged a subcontractor which complies with the NAECI last month.

“MBV has engaged a local subcontractor, employing skilled local labour, whose terms and conditions are in accordance with those of the National Agreement for the Engineering and Construction Industry (NAECI),” he said.

A Cheshire police spokeswoman said: “The role of the force is to impartially allow for peaceful protesting, while ensuring that others can continue in their legitimate business activities, or commuting.

“During protests we ensure access to emergency vehicles is maintained and try to keep disruption to a minimum.”

The Chronicle has contacted Unite for comment.