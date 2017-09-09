Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Construction work is under way on another 280 homes in a 'new Ellesmere Port community'.

Forming part of the Rossfield Park scheme, the homes will be a mix of two, three and four bedroom homes.

More than 300 homes have already gone up on the site, which when finished will be a new community in Ellesmere Port complete with a convenience store, Costa Coffee, petrol station and a pub/restaurant – all within 90 acres.

The 280 homes, to be built by Persimmon and partner house builder Anwyl Homes, is the next phase in the project and is called ‘Ellesmere Park’.

Plans revealed by Peel Land show that the site will have open spaces, a landscaped pond, tree-line boulevards and a children’s play area.

The Liverpool Echo reports that the site will be located a short distance from Junction 8 of the M53 and the site fronts onto Rossmore Road East which is a key gateway route into the town.

Mark Cook, managing director of Persimmon Homes, said: “We are excited to start work on this popular site and bring a selection of stunning new homes to the Ellesmere Port area.

“Rossfield Park is already an attractive residential location and we’re confident this new scheme and attractive landscaped setting will attract a range of purchasers from first time buyers to families wanting to upsize.

“We are delighted to be working with Peel on this project.”

Louise Morrissey, director of land and planning at Peel, added: “These great schemes will be bringing more exciting development to this up and coming site.

“We’ve had fantastic feedback from homebuyers at the Rossfield Park site in the past, which has already become a vibrant community.

“This new investment is another indication of Ellesmere Port’s wider transformation and with plans approved for a local convenience store, Costa Coffee and petrol filling station, plus strong interest in a pub restaurant, Rossfield Park will be a great community with quality development.”

Work on ‘Ellesmere Park’ has already begun and the showhomes are expected to be open in November 2017.

The convenience store, Costa Coffee outlet, petrol filling station and family pub /restaurant are expected to be built later this year.