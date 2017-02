Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Traffic is backing up on the M56 heading towards Chester this evening (Tuesday, February 14) following a collision.

There is queueing traffic westbound because two lanes lanes are closed following the three-vehicle accident, between J12 A557 (Runcorn) and J14 A5117 (Hapsford), with congestion back to J10 A49 (Stretton).

Lanes two and three (of three) are closed.

The collision was reported about 5.50pm.