(Photo: Handout)

There are 'increasing concerns' for a 33-year-old man from Ellesmere Port who has been missing for four days.

John Morley, of Sutton Way, was last seen walking along the A41 near Sycamore Garden Centre in Great Sutton at around midday on Friday (June 9).

His sudden disappearance has been described as 'out of character'.

Now Cheshire police has launched an appeal to find Mr Morley and is urging anyone with any information about his whereabouts to get in touch.

Detective Constable Steven McCabe, of Ellesmere Port Local Policing Unit, said: “It is out of character for John to go missing and we are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.



“Enquiries are currently on-going to locate him and I would urge anyone who has seen John or spoken to him to contact us immediately on 101.

"I also want to appeal to John to get in touch to let us and your family know you are safe.”

Description

Mr Morley is described as white, 5ft 11 in height and of a stocky build.

He was last seen wearing black trousers, a Manchester United branded top which is white with red sleeves, a black tracksuit jacket and black shoes.

He usually wears a cap and he may also be in possession of a black rucksack.



Anyone who may have seen Mr Morley or have any information to help officers locate him is asked to contact Cheshire police on 101 quoting incident 439 of June 9.