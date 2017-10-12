Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The A41 near Chester is back open again after lengthy repairs were completed ahead of schedule.

A giant hole opened up in the surface of the A41 Whitchurch Road at Christleton back in July.

Dye tests proved the void had been caused by water leaking into a brick sewer chamber from the nearby canal. Locals even claimed to have spotted eels in the water although this was never confirmed.

But stopping the leak wasn’t straightforward.

And the long-running saga caused frustration for motorists because of a temporary one-way stretch in place while the repair job took place.

Cheshire West and Chester Council had expected the road would be finally mended on or around Saturday, October 14, but in fact the major route was fully re-opened on Wednesday evening (October 11).

Nikki Edge‎ rejoiced at the news when she posted on the Waverton Village Facebook : “Both lanes of the A41 are open. Hallelujah!”