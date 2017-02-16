Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Donations and well-wishers have flooded in for an 'inspirational' toddler and her family after they received the devastating news that she has a rare form of leukaemia.

Twenty-month-old Erinn Taylor, from Lache, was diagnosed with a type of acute myeloid leukaemia normally found in older people just days before Christmas after her parents took her to the GP with a suspicious bruise on her chin.

Since December 29, the youngster has been undergoing chemotherapy treatment at Alder Hey Children's Hospital.

Parents Jodie and Chris have been unable to work while Erinn is in hospital, so they decided to set up a crowdfunding appeal after being inundated with messages from people who wanted to help with bills and travel costs.

More than £1,000 has been raised so far, which will be split between treating Erinn and her brother Asher-Jay to some days out when she's feeling better and giving something back to Alder Hey.

The staff at Saltney Tavern were so touched by Erinn's story that they have organised a fundraiser from 5pm on Saturday (February 18).

The pub's events co-ordinator Claire Ashbrook said: "As a mother myself I feel that if anyone was faced with this horrid, unimaginable disease and your child was suffering, you need just a little bit of kindness shown to you and be helped out financially.

"So we at the Saltney Tavern and as a community have decided to all pull together and support them.

"Erinn inspires everyone she sees as she is a beautiful little girl who throughout everything keeps smiling – she’s an inspiration."

Claire explained that the family-orientated event will comprise a disco, karaoke, games and a surprise guest for the younger guests.

Entry is £3 and under-twos go free.