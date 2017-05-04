Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Stroke Association is hosting a Step Out for Stroke walk in Chester’s Grosvenor Park at 10am on Saturday, May 20.

This family fundraising event is open to everyone, regardless of age or ability and the charity is calling on people to register now and take part alongside local stroke survivors and their families. The day will include family-friendly activities including performances from a local choir and a warm up for all involved.

Louise Lawless, community and events fundraising manager at the Stroke Association, said: “We’re inviting the whole community to sign-up for our Step Out for Stroke event in Chester this year and help us make it an event to remember. Our Step Out for Stroke events mark a milestone for many stroke survivors taking part, and it’s an event that the whole family will enjoy.

“We’re looking forward to seeing some truly inspirational people who will be taking their first steps since their stroke. Everyone taking part will be joined by hundreds of people across the UK who are walking to raise vital funds for everyone affected by stroke.”

To find out more and sign-up to take part in Step Out for Stroke visit www.stroke.org.uk/stepout .