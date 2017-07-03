Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Residents of Burton and Puddington are rallying to save their local play area.

Much of the equipment at the Burton playground went rotten and had to be removed, so the two communities have banded together to fundraise for a new slide and climbing unit.

The target for this first part of the scheme is £10,000.

More than 30 volunteers gave up their time to complete essential groundworks on the site.

Proceeds from a concert by The Liverpool Renaissance Singers at Gladstone Village Hall in Burton were kindly donated to the play area fund.

Nicky Dorman, one of the campaigners, said: “A few years ago the local council relinquished their support of the play area, leaving the communities responsible.

“It is the only public playground for miles around, becoming a meeting place for families from these rural villages that have few other amenities.

“It’s also a valuable resource for the local playgroup and children from the primary school, visiting after school.”

To make a donation or fundraising suggestion, click here or call 07731324630.