Comic actor Roy Barraclough, best known for playing Alec Gilroy in Coronation Street, has died at the age of 81.

It was confirmed by his agent that he died this morning (Thursday June 1) following a short illness.

Barraclough played conniving Alec in the soap for 22 years before leaving in 1998, during which time he had a tumultuous marriage to Bet and a stint as landlord of The Rovers.

He was also well known for the double-act Cissie and Ada with the late Les Dawson.

Barraclough's other TV work includes roles in Rising Damp, George and Mildred, Casualty, Last Of The Summer Wine and Last Tango In Halifax.