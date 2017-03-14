Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Drivers face delays on the M56 following a crash near Hapsford .

The incident, which involves a van and a car, happened on the eastbound carriageway between junctions 14 and 12 at about 3.30pm.

One lane which was blocked has now reopened and the vehicles have been moved on to the hard shoulder but traffic is moving very slowly.

A female driver is believed to have sustained minor injuries and is being checked over by paramedics, a Cheshire police spokeswoman said.

