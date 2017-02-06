Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A horse travelling along Rake Lane in Backford with its rider was involved in a collision with a car on Friday morning (February 3).

Police are now appealing for information about the incident, which was reported to them shortly after 11.20am.

A spokeswoman for the force said: "A car was travelling along Rake Lane, when a horse got spooked and was involved in a collision with a car.

"There were not believed to be any injuries and enquiries are ongoing."

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or has any information that can help officers with their enquiries is asked to contact Cheshire Constabulary on 101 quoting incident number 323 of February 3.