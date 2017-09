Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An accident is causing delays on the M56 this morning (Wednesday, September 13).

Traffic is currently very slow on the M56 eastbound carriageway at Junction 15 of the M53 due to the incident which happened around 8.20am.

North West Highways had to close one lane to move the vehicle onto the hard shoulder and although traffic has since been released it is causing delays for commuters.