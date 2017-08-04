Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An 18-year-old has been put behind bars for sex crimes against children.

'Cold and calculating' Lewis Peake was sentenced to five years in a Young Offenders’ Institute after inciting children to engage in sexual activity.

The investigation into the teenager's offending involved five police forces and 10 victims from across the country.

Peake, who is originally from Ellesmere Port but now lives in Whitehaven, Cumbria, admitted seven counts of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

He was also convicted of sexual communication with a child and possession of indecent photographs of a child, The Liverpool Echo reports.

Detective Chris Harland, of Cumbria Police, said: “Peake is a cold and calculating man who has used social media to subject his victims to serious and in some cases sustained sexual abuse.

“Peake used these children for his own sexual gratification and I hope the sentencing can go towards giving them some closure.

“I would like to thank the victims and their families for coming forward to the police and for their continued support throughout the investigation process. Without this we would not be here today.”