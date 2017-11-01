If Christmas isn't Christmas for you until you see the famous Coca-Cola truck in action, then brace yourself for disappointment as it's not heading our way this year.
The tour's itinerary was released today (November 1) and, just like last year, the iconic red lorry's Christmassy pilgrimage will not be taking in Chester or Ellesmere Port.
In the past, hundreds of people have braved the cold to snap the truck in the city centre, at Cheshire Oaks and at Broughton Retail park.
But you won't have to travel far to get your festive fix, as the truck will be visiting Liverpool ONE for not one but two days on December 5 and 6.
Coca Cola truck's 2017 tour dates
Glasgow, Asda Robroyston - 12th November
Newcastle, Asda Bolden Collery – 14th November
Newcastle, Tesco Extra – 15th November
Swansea, Tesco Extra - 16th November
Northumberland, Sanderson Arcade – 16th November
Northumberland, Sanderson Arcade – 17th November
Bristol, The Mall – 18th November
Newcastle, Intu Metrocentre – 18th November
Newcastle, Intu Metrocentre - 19th November
Cardiff, Queen Street – 19th November
Plymouth, Drake Circus Shopping Centre – 21st November
Bradford, Morrison’s Victoria Street – 21st November
Pudsey, Asda – 22nd November
Gainsborough, Marshalls Yard – 23rd November
Bournemouth, The Triangle – 23rd November
Bournemouth, The Triangle – 24th November
Leeds, White Rose Shopping Centre – 24th November
Hull, St Stephen's Shopping Centre – 25th November
Southampton, Westway Shopping Centre – 25th November
Southampton, Westway Shopping Centre – 26th November
Doncaster, Lakeside Village – 26th November
Sheffield, Fox Valley – 28th November
Leyton, Asda – 28th November
Huddersfield, Mccaulay Street – 29th November
Southend-on-sea, Victoria Circus – 29th November
Bolton, Middlebrook Retail Park – 30th November
Harlow, Market Square – 30th November
St Helens, Tesco Extra – 1st December
Ipswich, Asda – 1st December
Peterborough, Tesco Extra – 2nd December
Manchester, Intu Trafford – 2nd December
Manchester, Intu Trafford – 3rd December
Mansfield, Tesco – 3rd December
Liverpool, Liverpool One – 5th December
Liverpool, Liverpool One – 6th December
Baldock, Tesco Extra – 6th December
Watford, Asda – 7th December
Telford, Telford Shopping Centre – 7th December
Wembley, London Designer Outlet – 8th December
Nottingham, Victoria Retail Park – 8th December
London, Jingle Bell Ball – 9th December
London, Jingle Bell Ball – 10th December
Birmingham, Edgbaston Street – 9th December
Birmingham, Edgbaston Street – 10th December
Coventry, Broadgate – 11th December
Reading, Riverside Shopping Centre -13th December
Rushden, Waitrose – 14th December
Milton Keynes, Xscape – 15th December
Essex, Lakeside – 16th December
Essex, Lakeside – 17th December