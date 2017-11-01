Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If Christmas isn't Christmas for you until you see the famous Coca-Cola truck in action, then brace yourself for disappointment as it's not heading our way this year.

The tour's itinerary was released today (November 1) and, just like last year, the iconic red lorry's Christmassy pilgrimage will not be taking in Chester or Ellesmere Port.

In the past, hundreds of people have braved the cold to snap the truck in the city centre, at Cheshire Oaks and at Broughton Retail park.

But you won't have to travel far to get your festive fix, as the truck will be visiting Liverpool ONE for not one but two days on December 5 and 6.

Coca Cola truck's 2017 tour dates

Glasgow, Asda Robroyston - 12th November

Newcastle, Asda Bolden Collery – 14th November

Newcastle, Tesco Extra – 15th November

Swansea, Tesco Extra - 16th November

Northumberland, Sanderson Arcade – 16th November

Northumberland, Sanderson Arcade – 17th November

Bristol, The Mall – 18th November

Newcastle, Intu Metrocentre – 18th November

Newcastle, Intu Metrocentre - 19th November

Cardiff, Queen Street – 19th November

Plymouth, Drake Circus Shopping Centre – 21st November

Bradford, Morrison’s Victoria Street – 21st November

Pudsey, Asda – 22nd November

Gainsborough, Marshalls Yard – 23rd November

Bournemouth, The Triangle – 23rd November

Bournemouth, The Triangle – 24th November

Leeds, White Rose Shopping Centre – 24th November

Hull, St Stephen's Shopping Centre – 25th November

Southampton, Westway Shopping Centre – 25th November

Southampton, Westway Shopping Centre – 26th November

Doncaster, Lakeside Village – 26th November

Sheffield, Fox Valley – 28th November

Leyton, Asda – 28th November

Huddersfield, Mccaulay Street – 29th November

Southend-on-sea, Victoria Circus – 29th November

Bolton, Middlebrook Retail Park – 30th November

Harlow, Market Square – 30th November

St Helens, Tesco Extra – 1st December

Ipswich, Asda – 1st December

Peterborough, Tesco Extra – 2nd December

Manchester, Intu Trafford – 2nd December

Manchester, Intu Trafford – 3rd December

Mansfield, Tesco – 3rd December

Liverpool, Liverpool One – 5th December

Liverpool, Liverpool One – 6th December

Baldock, Tesco Extra – 6th December

Watford, Asda – 7th December

Telford, Telford Shopping Centre – 7th December

Wembley, London Designer Outlet – 8th December

Nottingham, Victoria Retail Park – 8th December

London, Jingle Bell Ball – 9th December

London, Jingle Bell Ball – 10th December

Birmingham, Edgbaston Street – 9th December

Birmingham, Edgbaston Street – 10th December

Coventry, Broadgate – 11th December

Reading, Riverside Shopping Centre -13th December

Rushden, Waitrose – 14th December

Milton Keynes, Xscape – 15th December

Essex, Lakeside – 16th December

Essex, Lakeside – 17th December