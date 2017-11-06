Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Co-op has opened a new Chester store delivering a near £750,000 investment plus jobs.

Among the guests of honour at the Hoole Road store launch were children from Hoole Primary School and representatives of Hoole Christmas Lights.

Both groups received a £500 donation as part of the opening day celebrations.

The new Co-op takes the place of nearby stores in Faulkner Street and Walker Street.

It features an in-store bakery, Costa coffee dispenser and customer car parking alongside ‘fresh healthy foods’, award-winning wines, meal ideas and essentials. It will also bring a funding boost for local good causes through its membership scheme.

Members receive a 5% reward on the purchase of own-branded products and services, with a further 1% towards local good causes. Groups currently benefiting include: Friends of Chester District Samaritans; Mollington, Backford and District Village Hall and Hoole Community Development Trust.

Stephen Salisbury, Co-op store manager, said: “We are delighted to have made such a significant investment in Chester. The new store will enable us to better serve our community and we have received great feedback. The Co-op is moving forward with a clear purpose and momentum.

“Our ambition is to ensure the store is a local hub, a real asset for the community. We want shoppers to know that they can become a co-owner and member of their Co-op. We are also giving back to the community. Our members can make a difference locally, simply by swiping their membership card when they shop with us they can raise much needed funding for organisations in the area who contribute to improving local life.”

There are offers and promotions in and around the store to mark its launch, and students in Chester holding the NUS extra card receive a 10% discount off their groceries.

Further information about the benefits of Co-op membership and its Local Community Fund is available by visiting the website.

Last month the Co-op scooped Convenience Retailer of the Year at the Retail Industry Awards. And earlier this year the Co-op also became the first national retailer to sell only 100% fresh British own-branded meat including bacon and lamb.