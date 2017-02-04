Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The numbers are adding up for parents of children at Clutton Primary School.

They attended a maths workshop to develop their understanding of how the school teaches their children addition, subtraction, multiplication and division.

Staff presented parents with strategies to show how maths is taught from Reception to Year 6 and parents participated in practical games and practised the methods demonstrated during the workshop.

Feedback was positive and the school is looking forward to carrying out further workshops.

Parent Jane Waugh said: “It was very useful! Brilliant – it will help me understand the process so I can work with my son at home.”