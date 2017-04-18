Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A brand new ‘clean eating’ cafe will open its doors in Chester this Thursday (April 20).

Free samples from the menu at Skinnys on Lower Bridge Street will be available for customers to try all day at the new eatery, which has a primary focus on vegetarian, vegan and clean food.

Mum and son team Donna and Cain Wynne were inspired to set up the cafe after the success of their sister business in Wrexham.

They said anyone wishing to follow a healthier lifestyle will benefit from dining at Skinnys.

Just some of the food on the menu includes protein brownies and waffles, steak with scrambled eggs, spinach and kale and sweet potato waffle burgers.

Donna said: “We are so excited to open in Chester. On Thursday to celebrate our opening we will be giving samples of our food out, and will try and sample the whole menu throughout the day.”

Skinnys Chester opens at 11am.