Ever fancied getting a takeaway but can’t face the guilt that comes with it?

You’re in luck, because health food cafe Skinnys is just weeks away from opening its doors in Chester city centre - and it’s the first eatery that focuses primarily on vegetarian, vegan and completely clean food.

Inspired by the ‘phenomenal’ success of their sister cafe in Wrexham, mother and son team Donna and Cain Wynne now want to bring their unique menu to Chester, and say anyone wanting to make healthier food choices will love what’s on offer.

Skinnys, which will be opening in its new premises on Lower Bridge Street during the middle of April, use non starch carbohydrates such as brown rice, additive free produce and nothing is ever fried.

Cain, who owns a gym in Wrexham, said the menu has especially been extended to suit vegans and vegetarians and anyone who has made the decision to eat cleaner.

“We have delicious food on the menu, including protein waffles and fish and chips, but when you eat it, you don’t feel guilty because it’s all made from the cleanest ingredients. This is what all our food is based on,” he explained.

“I had had enough of going out in my local town and being faced with the choice of just a pasty or a sandwich to eat on the go. I had heard of some health restaurants in Manchester so I decided to open one in Wrexham, and it has proved a phenomenal success. We cater for vegans, vegetarians as well as people following plans like Slimming World. ”

Donna added: “I have been astonished at the diverse amount of people we get in our Wrexham shop. Many are middle aged women who just don’t want to go for takeaways as well as students who like to eat healthy.”

“We can’t wait to share our love of clean food with Chester.”

Skinnys are aiming to join forces with Deliveroo and are looking for both full and part time staff to work in their Chester branch. Applicants should be motivated, and ideally have experience with food and a passion for healthy eating. If you’re interested, email your CV to cainwynne@gmail.com.

