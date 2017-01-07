Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Claire House Children’s Hospice had it all wrapped up this Christmas, thanks to Santa’s Worskshop in Chester.

A gift-wrapping station within Santa’s Workshop on Northgate Street raised more than £1,000 for the charity.

The free festive attraction organised by CH1ChesterBID opened its doors in November and was filled with a range of Christmas activities for children, including elves, reindeer and story time readings with Father Christmas.

Volunteers from Claire House Children’s Hospice also ran a free gift-wrapping service within the workshop every Thursday throughout December and charitable shoppers left donations right up until the workshop closed its doors for the final time on Christmas Eve.

Events manager at CH1ChesterBID Emily Ghazarian said: “There were lots of really thoughtful donations from people that experienced Santa’s Workshop this year and we’re very pleased to be handing more than £1,000 over to Claire House Children’s Hospice this Christmas.

“Almost 10,000 people visited Santa’s Workshop and we’ve received lots of fantastic feedback about the attraction and it’s wonderful to hear how much children and their families enjoyed it. Our Christmas activities in Chester city centre were a huge success this year and we hope everyone has enjoyed them as much as we have.”