Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Unanimous planning approval was granted for a care village on City Road in Chester.

City House by the canal will be demolished to make way for the development.

Cheshire West and Chester Council passed the application at a planning meeting on May 9.

The care village will be operated by Belong who also have sites in Crewe and Macclesfield.

Speaking on their behalf, J10 Planning founder Justin Paul said: “This has been quite an exhaustive process for Belong.

“They have developed five other care villages in the meantime across the North West. This has certainly been the most challenging process they have had to navigate.

“Nonetheless we believe the scheme has provided a positive design solution to be reached in a collaborative manner and one Belong are excited about implementing.”

Belong first acquired the site in 2013, with the application submitted the following year.

Public consultations had shown residents had objected to the home’s appearance and height.

Design changes were made in response to this and it received the support of CWaC officers and Historic England in December 2016.

Labour Boughton CWaC councillor Martin Delaney said: “Residents in general welcome the development as it has been unoccupied for far too long and has attracted anti-social behaviour.

“In a wider context the care home will help relieve already hard pressed services.”

Cllr Delaney added people within his ward were keen to protect a canal wall which acts as a flood defence and could be weakened by any building work.

There were also fears over access for construction traffic. These were taken into account in terms of conditions to the planning approval.

In total there will be 72 care beds with three guest rooms, 18 one-bed apartments and seven two-bed apartments.

Conservative shadow cabinet member for adult social care Cllr Jill Houlbrook said: “The building has been empty for too long and really has become an eyesore on City Road.

“I’m really pleased we are going to have something for the over 55s.

“They can walk into town, along the canal bank or to the shops and are going to be part of the community of Chester.”

What do you think of this story? Let us know in the comments below.