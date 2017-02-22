Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two Cheshire landmarks have been voted among the most popular visitor attractions in England.

Chester’s Roman amphitheatre and Walton Hall and Gardens near Warrington have been voted among the nation’s favourite free visitor attraction in a survey of 1,000 people undertaken by National Express.

The amphitheatre, in its heyday the largest in Britain, is in at number 26 while the splendid hall and gardens, featuring a children’s zoo, is in at number 49.

The list, which was compiled by the UK’s largest coach operator was put together to help inspire people to have fun for free ahead of the half-term holidays.

It is part of the UK’s largest coach operator’s ‘Get out of London’ campaign to help open the eyes of people living in the capital to all the amazing attractions they can visit outside across the country.

Every attraction on the list is free to enter though some welcome voluntary donations.

National Express managing director Chris Hardy said: “It can be expensive keeping kids entertained over half term do so we’ve pulled together a list showing people how they can make the most of the holidays for free. There’s no end of incredible sights to soak up in Cheshire for free but there is little more enjoyable than the great outdoors so it’s not a surprise to see these stunning landmarks included”.