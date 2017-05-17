Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester will play host to thousands of athletes pounding the streets in the Essar Chester 2017 Half Marathon on Sunday (May 21) and it will be an impressive sight according to the organisers.

Race director Andy White said: “This early part of the route offers fantastic opportunities for spectators with the city Rows providing ideal vantage points.

“Equally, the finishing straight down Northgate Street always attracts massive crowds as does the memorable finish at Chester Town Hall square.

“Whilst the elite runners finish the 13.1 miles of the race in just over an hour, the majority of the runners will take up to two hours and more, providing plenty of opportunity for spectating.”

Race day will have extra special meaning for Chester hairdresser Coyle Roberts and his daughter Sam.

Coyle, who lives in Saltney, said: “I ran the Chester Half in 1982 when the race was first put on and three weeks later Sam was born.

“I’m very proud to have run almost every Chester Half over the 35 years since then and now I’m over the moon to be running it with Sam for the first time. It’ll be a big moment when we cross that finish line together, and probably a hanky job.”

The race will start at Chester Racecourse at 9am by Chester Town Crier David Mitchell accompanied by Rebecca Romero, the second person in the world ever to win Olympic medals in two different sports (rowing and cycling).

The fun run will be launched shortly after by Claire House Children’s Hospice user Beth Hill from Great Sutton. Beth’s Dad Mark is running in the Half Marathon to raise money for Claire House.

More information about the event including how to volunteer to help can be found at www.chesterhalfmarathon.co.uk .

The website also features information on the MBNA Chester Marathon which will be held on Sunday, 8 October 2017.