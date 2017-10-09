Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The City of Chester Male Voice Choir and folk group The Houghton Weavers entertained a capacity audience at St John’s Church in the presence of the Duchess of Westminster.

The choir’s autumn concert at St John’s drew a capacity audience that was thoroughly entertained with a great mix of music, comedy and audience participation.

The choir’s guest artists were the renowned Houghton Weavers who lived up to their reputation and motto of ‘keeping folk smiling’.

The Duchess, who has long supported the choir as patron, was delighted to have been invited and thoroughly enjoyed the evening.

A spokesman for the choir said: “The Duchess is a great ambassador for us and we are privileged to have her support and patronage.

“We sent a capacity audience home thoroughly entertained; we showed the Houghton Weavers fans what we had to offer and hopefully won some of them over and we enjoyed the evening enormously ourselves.

“We also hope that we might have persuaded some in the audience to think about joining us as we are currently looking to recruit new members.”

There is an open invitation to any would-be members to go along to any rehearsal on a Sunday or a Wednesday.

The choir can be seen next at The King’s School on October 28; at the North Wales Choral Festival in Llandudno on November 4; in the Grosvenor Shopping Centre on November 11 supporting the Poppy Appeal; and at its Christmas Concert at All Saints Church in Hoole Road on November 25.

Details for all can be found on the website www.chestermalevoice.com.