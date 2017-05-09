Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If you're planning on going to this year's May Festival at Chester Races , you'll probably want to know if the weather's going to be kind to you.

Well the answer to that is yes - race-goers are in for a day of 'stunning' day of sunshine when the races start tomorrow (Wednesday, May 9).

A Met Office spokesperson told The Chronicle that the weather for the next three days generally 'looks great', with temperatures of around 17-18 degrees.

"Wednesday looks like a stunning day if you like sunshine," she said. "It will be pleasantly warm with just the occasional light wind.

"Likewise into the start of Thursday, it looks to remain very sunny. There is a possibility it could turn cloudy and slightly breezy in the afternoon but it should stay dry."

However, it's set to rain overnight on Thursday which could potentially mean the odd shower on Friday, but overall, we're looking at a good few days of sunshine.