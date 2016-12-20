Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Christmas is just days away and The Chronicle and Big Yellow Self Storage Christmas Toy Appeal has reached its conclusion with an amazing number of donations received that has yet again broken previous records.

Charities such as The Babygrow Appeal, Cheshire Buddies, Save the Family and Local Solutions have all received several full boxes of toys and gifts to help provide under privileged children and families with a present to open this Christmas.

With donations still coming in, Big Yellow Chester have estimated that toys and gifts at a value of over £10,000 have been donated in total, which is a phenomenal achievement in what is the tenth year of the Toy Appeal.

Jeff Banks, business development manager and Toy Appeal co-ordinator, praised the collective efforts of both the public and businesses in the area.

“In a word, it’s been amazing. We’ve had schools, sports clubs, businesses including small and large retailers, and the general public including the generous Chronicle readers dropping off record amounts of toys and gifts, all of which will be opened up as presents by many children and families far less privileged than ourselves. We’ve also been able to put smiles on the faces of sick children, who were in the children’s ward at the Countess of Chester Hospital, as well as the little tiny babies in the Neonatal Unit there too.

“All I can do is thank everyone that has taken part in this year’s Toy Appeal, to have so many donations is just incredible and they should give themselves a massive pat on the back for being so generous again this year. It’s the tenth year we’ve done this and each year just gets better and better, and hopefully we’ll be able to do the same once again in 2017, but for now I’d like to wish everyone a very Happy Christmas and safe New Year.”

If you would like to be involved with next year’s Toy Appeal please contact Jeff Banks at Big Yellow Self Storage Chester on 01244 399993 or by emailing chester@bigyellow.co.uk