Beaver Scouts from all over the Chester area took part in a special Christmas party followed by a sleepover.

The Scouts held the event at the Fun4All Play Centre at the Sealand Road Industrial Estate.

The girls and boys made their own sandwiches for their supper, participated in Christmas games and made their own Christmas crackers to take home, along with enjoying all of the facilities at Fun4All.

The Beaver Scouts each brought a tin of food to donate to the Dee 106.3 Toys and Tins Appeal.

Kristy Collins, who leads the Beaver Scout programme in Chester and district, said: “We were very pleased with the response from the Beaver Scouts and proud to present Dee 106.3 with over 100 tins of food for their local Christmas appeal.”

Members from Cestrian (Vicars Cross), 8th Chester (Tower Rd), 18th Chester (Westminster Park), 40th Chester (Huntington), 42nd Chester (Hoole), 48th Chester (Newton), Christleton, Malpas, Saltney and Upton all participated in the event.