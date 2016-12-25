Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A host of knitted angels have appeared as if by magic to spread Christmas joy in Helsby .

The tiny messengers were dotted around the village at bus stops, on fences and the like overnight on Sunday (December 18), raising smiles and bringing the season’s greetings to whoever was lucky enough to find one and take it home.

They are the brainchild of Helsby Methodist Church, where a group of nimble knitters from the Friday drop-in sessions lovingly churned out 100 angels to help promote the meaning of Christmas.

Attached to each is a tag bearing a festive message on one side and a bible verse on the other.

Cath Clarke, children’s and family worker at the church, has hailed the community’s ‘absolutely amazing’ reaction.

“We just thought it was a lovely thing to remind people of the Christmas message,” she explained.

“We are delighted that it has been so well-received.

“The angels seem to have brought so much happiness and surprise to people.”

They certainly seem to have achieved that if social media is anything to go by, with people sharing pictures of theirs using the hashtag #xmasangels.

Now a proud owner of one of the angels, Nicky Morley, posted on Facebook: “Was so excited to find a Christmas angel when out walking the dog today.

“I’d read all about them and never thought I’d be lucky enough to find one. The kind person who knitted this should know this really made my day. Couldn’t stop grinning all the way home.”

While Michelle Atkinson said the angel she found on her gate made her and her husband’s day.

One person was so touched by the gesture that they wrote and delivered to the church a letter expressing their appreciation.

It read: “Thank you for a lovely idea and reminding us what Christmas is really about.”

If you didn’t manage to get your hands on a Christmas angel this year, don’t worry as Cath revealed they are hoping to repeat it next Christmas, even bigger and better.