Staff at the Countess of Chester Hospital maternity services pulled out all the stops to ensure there was a festive atmosphere as babies were welcomed into the world on Christmas Day.

A full team was in place on December 25 to make sure new mums and their arrivals felt extra special as their important event happened on such a big day.

Taking pride of place in the department on the day was the special delivery cot which was reserved for the first baby to be born on Christmas Day - an honour that went to little Milla, who was born at 01.09 weighing 7lb 13.5oz.

Earlier this year, the Countess put out an appeal on social media asking people to knit tiny hats for full-term babies born at the hospital. Hundreds of knitters responded and each baby born on Christmas Day was able to take one home along with a Christmas decoration as a memento of the occasion.

It was a particularly special day for one of the midwives, Becky Evans, who was working a 12 hour shift on her birthday - she herself was born at the Countess on Christmas Day.