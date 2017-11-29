Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Tarporley and the festive picture will be complete when a boutique late night shopping event takes place in the village on Thursday (November 30).

This will be the community’s first event of this kind and it is guaranteed to add a little more sparkle to the festive season as a group of local businesses and like-minded people have decided to embrace a Shop Independent Movement and work together to keep the shops open a little longer during the winter season.

Some of the highlights in store are:

Little Tap specialising in craft beer, eclectic gin and small plates will be offering 10% off food bills on production of a receipt from any of the partaking stores during the late night event.

Bottega, the go to, one stop shop for all your Christmas shopping woes. They will be offering festive fizz, handmade chocolate truffles, along with a complimentary gift wrapping service. All they ask is that a donation is made to the local cottage hospital.

Enjoy Bubbles and Browse at Hoity Toity shoes with luxury brands such as Richard Sanderson, Nicolas Kirckwood, French Sole and Fairfax and Favour.

Baile Home is a family run boutique selling carefully curated home accessories and gifts from around the world.

Shops will be open until 9pm and parking in the village is free.