A driver was reported speeding at more than 100mph on the M56 on Christmas Day.

North West Motorway Police said it was on the notorious stretch of motorway between junctions 12 and 14.

The motorist was caught well over the 70mph speed limit near Helsby.

The force's 'Fatal Four' campaign is aimed at tackling drivers who drink and drug drive, drive at excessive speed, do not wear seatbelts or misuse technology while driving.

NW Motorway Police tweeted: "Vehicle stopped on the M56 Helsby area for doing over 100 mph. Driver reported for offence. #Fatal4."

There were two separate crashes between J11 and J14 on December 25.

Thankfully there were no injuries and the damaged vehicles were moved to the hard shoulder swiftly to avoid delays.

Figures show an accident happened on this stretch almost once a week in 2015.

