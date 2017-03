Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Christleton High School welcomed world renowned linguist Professor David Crystal to deliver two lectures to A level students.

Schools from around Chester were also welcomed to join Christleton at the event which brought to life a key English Language theoretical perspective.

Organiser Hannah McNally, English Key Stage 4 co-ordinator at Christleton, said: “David Crystal’s passion for language is inspiring and his vivacious delivery gave students an unparalleled experience.”