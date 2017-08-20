Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A popular family pub in Christleton has changed hands after operating for years as a Harvester Restaurant.

The Old Trooper on Whitchurch Road is no longer part of the Harvester group and is now under the management of Milton Pubs and Taverns. The handover took place on July 31.

The move is believed to be part of a deal by Mitchells & Butlers, the operators behind The Harvester brand, to sell 73 pubs to property investment company Aprirose. This includes 65 freehold and eight lease hold properties across the UK.

Aprirose has appointed pub operator LT Management Services (LTM) to manage the assets. LTM has more than 1,000 pubs, clubs and other assets under management,including Greene King, Marston’s and Punch Taverns.